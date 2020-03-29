Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL opened at $6.39 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

