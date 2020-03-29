Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 6,144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Cumulus Media worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 98,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $4.62 on Friday. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

