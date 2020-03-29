Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of EWI opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

