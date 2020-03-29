Marshall Wace LLP Sells 124,205 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,205 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSII. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

