Marshall Wace LLP Sells 140,559 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,559 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Univar were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Univar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Univar alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE UNVR opened at $10.50 on Friday. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.