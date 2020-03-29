Marshall Wace LLP Sells 70,334 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,334 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Tristate Capital worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tristate Capital news, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Getz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

