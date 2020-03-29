Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 977,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.78% of Akorn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Akorn by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 1,817,745 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akorn alerts:

Shares of Akorn stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.75. Akorn, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.