Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tobam grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGAL opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

GGAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

