Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Masco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $2,031,311.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

NYSE:MAS opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.