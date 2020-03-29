Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $17.68 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

