Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $52.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

