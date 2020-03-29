Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

