Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

IJR stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

