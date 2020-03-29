Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 27th total of 55,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Mastech Digital news, CEO Vivek Gupta sold 28,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $486,617.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda C. Galilee sold 8,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $135,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mastech Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MHH opened at $11.98 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

