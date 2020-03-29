Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,168 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $433,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $247.65 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.29 and a 200-day moving average of $289.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

