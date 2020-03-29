Matryx Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,458.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Matryx token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $358,204.62 and $35,458.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Matryx

Matryx is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

