Max Property Group Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,278.69 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $397,278.69 and approximately $165.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000556 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003587 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002761 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

