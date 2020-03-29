Maxcoin Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $114,187.74 and $1.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.01039174 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00031358 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00175912 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007229 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.