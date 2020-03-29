Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) & Chinanet Online (NYSE:CNET) Head to Head Analysis

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chinanet Online and Medallia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87

Medallia has a consensus target price of $46.19, suggesting a potential upside of 112.57%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chinanet Online and Medallia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.23 -$14.02 million N/A N/A Medallia $402.46 million 7.23 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -16.10

Chinanet Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and Medallia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -6.23% -41.73% -18.53% Medallia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medallia beats Chinanet Online on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

