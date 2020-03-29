Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEET shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $315,427.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $4,515,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 499,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,280,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 284,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. Meet Group has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

