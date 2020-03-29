Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $471.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.87 and a beta of 1.56. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $756.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $608.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.45.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

