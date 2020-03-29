Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Lowered by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,012,000 after purchasing an additional 354,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after purchasing an additional 292,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $7.79 on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 341,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

