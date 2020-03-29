Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,400 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 27th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. 459,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.