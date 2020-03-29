Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Cap of $8.13 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $911,077.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.02111235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,884,469 coins and its circulating supply is 77,884,365 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

