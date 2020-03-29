Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Decreased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Metlife worth $56,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after purchasing an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 588.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after purchasing an additional 673,352 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

