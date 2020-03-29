Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15,552.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $43.48. 39,791,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,820,872. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

