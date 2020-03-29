Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 45,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

