Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,883 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $3,508,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.