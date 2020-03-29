Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Loudon Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.