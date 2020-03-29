Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NBW Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,266,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,707,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,382,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,749 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.