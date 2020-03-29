Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,786 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $127,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,266,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after purchasing an additional 429,310 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,128,757 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

