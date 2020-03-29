Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

