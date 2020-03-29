Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,185 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,532,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,707,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.