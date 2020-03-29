Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Reduced by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,080,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,266,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,581 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 517,184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 3,784,111 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $596,754,000 after acquiring an additional 359,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

