Mirai Trading Up 3.5% This Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Mirai has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Mirai has a market cap of $1,418.10 and $457.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00342602 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00388792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019940 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Mirai

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.