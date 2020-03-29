Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $1.07 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 575,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

NYSE BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

