Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 209.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,775,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

UTHR stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.