Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, OKEx and CoinBene. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $820,505.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, LBank, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.