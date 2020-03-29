Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Mohawk Industries worth $58,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MHK opened at $78.04 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $128.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

