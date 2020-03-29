Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

NYSE MOH opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

