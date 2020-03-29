Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.07% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

