Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,620,000 after buying an additional 608,346 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Momo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,374,000 after buying an additional 462,386 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,447,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,301,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Momo by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 759,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after buying an additional 351,169 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.02. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Momo’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

