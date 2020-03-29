MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Achieves $77.97 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $77.97 million and $2.21 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00019297 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bitbank and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,147.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.02099801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.03454387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00623042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00745864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00079931 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00480621 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016314 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, Bleutrade, Zaif, Upbit, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

