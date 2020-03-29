Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Mongodb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,355.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,894 shares of company stock worth $31,409,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

