Monolith Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Livecoin. Monolith has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $18,500.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.04849019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00066731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00037136 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

