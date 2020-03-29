Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Monroe Capital worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Monroe Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele bought 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $34,809.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,129.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $327,437 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

