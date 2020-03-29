Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Msci by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Msci by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $275.74 on Friday. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $335.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.36.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

