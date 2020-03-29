Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Position Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.05% of Msci worth $11,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $16.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.74. 977,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,009. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $193.34 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

