M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

