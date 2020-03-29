Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Price Hits $1.02

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00016538 BTC on exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $83.33 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 81,857,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,598,436 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

